Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah also included

India captain Virat Kohli was honoured with the prestigious World Cricket of the Year Award for 2017 at ICC Awrds function on Thursday. Apart from sweeping away the Sir Garfield Sobers trophy, Kohli also bagged the award for the ODI Cricketer of the Year and was named the captain both ICC ODI and Test teams.

While Kohli was named the skipper of the teams for respective formats, his ODI deputy Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah were also picked in ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year. Rohit has been in incredible form in the ODI format as he has scored a total of 1,416 runs at 61.56 including six centuries and six half-centuries in 26 matches between 21 September 2016 and 31 December 2017.

Sharma recently became the first batsman in the history of world cricket to score three double hundreds in ODIs. He achieved the feat after smashing an unbeaten 208 against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Fast bowler Bumrah had an impressive outing with the ball after the right-hander scalped 45 wickets in 27 matches including a five-wicket haul. He took 27 wickets in overs 41-50 in 2017, the most by any bowler.

The other players who have made it to this team are David Warner, Babar Azam, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, Ben Stokes, Trent Boult, Hasan Ali, Rashid Khan.

Here’s how the XI looks for the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year.

David Warner (Aus)

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

Virat Kohli (C) (Ind)

Babar Azam (Pak)

AB de Villiers (SA)

Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA)

Ben Stokes (Eng)

Trent Boult (NZ)

Hasan Ali (Pak)

Rashid Khan (Afg)

Jasprit Bumrah (Ind)

