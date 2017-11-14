My game will be nothing if I am not intense enough on the field, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli said that he gives his 120 percent on the field. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli said that he gives his 120 percent on the field. (Source: AP)

Revealing that he gives 120 percent on the field every time he goes out to play for his country, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has maintained that if he is not intense enough then his game will become void. The 29-year-old aggressive batsman also said that he remains unperturbed by what people say or write about him and the weight of expectations on his shoulders never bothers him as he sets high standards for himself. In an interview with HT, the fiery Indian batsman spoke at length about his undying passion for the game, and said, “I want every ball to be an event that we win as a team. So, I give my 120 percent for that. I am naturally like that so I need to work hard. My game will be nothing if I am not intense enough on the field and that is one of the main reasons why I keep working hard on my fitness but now, it has become more of a second nature and my lifestyle. I would rather miss a practice session but not my training session. That’s how important it has become for me.”

For Virat Kohli, donning the Indian jersey and playing for his team is primary. Speculations surrounding him always take a backseat and is never a matter of concern. “For me, it’s about doing my duty for the team and the sport that has given me everything. So, to me, what people say or write about me does not matter at all, not even one percent. In fact, it has never mattered to me because I have seen that whatever is said or written about you is very unproductive. You perform [badly] a couple of times and those things (good things) go out of the window in no time but they also come back in no time, so it shouldn’t matter to any individual; it certainly doesn’t matter to me,” said Kohli.

The Indian captain, who just turned 29 a few days ago, also has a lot of expectation on his shoulders but he never allows it to build pressure on him. “I have [high] expectations of myself – to work hard and prepare to the best of my potential. The expectation isn’t of scoring a century every time I step onto the field because whatever said and done, people will say and talk a lot about all the factors but as an individual, you understand that it’s not possible to go out there and execute [every time] what you want to because there are 10 more people in your team and you are playing against another 11. So, it’s not like you’re the ‘lone man’ or the last standing warrior on the field.”

Virat Kohli is also one of the trendsetters of fitness in the Indian cricket team. He has often admitted that his performances on the field are due to the immense hard work he puts in to remain fit and agile. Reiterating that importance of remaining fit, Kohli also said, “It is the most important thing because when you play in all three formats because you want your game to be at a certain level all the time. You need to work hard, make lifestyle changes because your fitness and routines have to become the priority. That’s the only way you can attain or achieve the standards that you set for yourself every time. And I am someone who doesn’t like to take any game easily and not be intense on the field.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd