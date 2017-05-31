Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina feature in ESPN World Fame 100 list

Virat Kohli is placed in the 13th spot. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli is placed in the 13th spot. (Source: AP)

India captain Virat Kohli, former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and stylish left-handed batsmen, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, have found places in this year’s ESPN World Fame 100 list that made its debut last year.

While Kohli is placed in the 13th spot and Dhoni in the 15th, Yuvraj and Raina have been ranked 90th and 95th respectively, said a media release in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The list is ESPN’s ranking of the 100 most famous active athletes in the world. Heading the list is top Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo while NBA great Lebron James, another football star Lionel Messi and tennis ace Roger Federer are the top four athletes, in that order.

The others in the top ten are: Phil Mickelson, Neymar Usain Bolt, Kevin Durant, Rafael Nadal and Tiger Woods.

Earlier, this year Puma signed a deal with Kohli in order to make him the endorser and with this signing he joined the tally with Usain Bolt, Rickie Fowler and Thierry Henry. Puma signed an eigh-year deal with Kohli worth more than 100 crore rupees. On the other hand, Yuvraj Singh in 2015 found YouWeCan foundation to fight cancer.

Virat Kohli is presently leading the Indian cricket team that is defending the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and they will begin their campaign on June 4 against Pakistan.

(with inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App