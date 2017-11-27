Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to meet CoA; salary hike, FTP on agenda

Virat Kohli along with MS Dhoni will meet CoA. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli along with MS Dhoni will meet CoA. (Source: AP)

Player contracts, clarity on conflict of interest rules and the Future Tours Programme (FTP) will be on the agenda when India captain Virat Kohli will meet the Committee of Administrators (CoA) along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and coach Ravi Shastri in New Delhi on November 30. It is learnt that the team management had approached CoA chief Vinod Rai to have a proper dialogue before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finalises their annual contracts. The players’ contracts, expired on September 30 and are up for renewal. The players, sources informed, want a hike in their salaries, especially since BCCI’s revenue has increased following the IPL broadcast deal.

The BCCI currently pays Rs 2 crore to Grade A players, Rs 1 crore to Grade B players and Rs 50 lakh to Grade C players. In his proposal to the CoA, former coach Anil Kumble too had asked for a revamp in the present annual retainer and fee structure. Kumble had suggested to trim down the categories from the existing three to two. However, he had recommended a steep hike, with Grade A players getting Rs 4 crore and Rs 3 crore for Grade B players.

The CoA will be hearing all concerned parties before advising BCCI office bearers. Apart from compensation hike, the players will also seek clarity on the conflict of interest rules. The CoA will be sending a form to all cricketers who are contracted by the BCCI, in which they will have to declare if they have any associations which may or may not come under the conflict of interest rules.

A top BCCI official said the team management requested to meet Rai a few days ago. “These players requested Rai to call them for a meeting as they have few issues to discuss before going to South Africa. So the BCCI has called three of them. As third Test is starting on December 2, New Delhi has been chosen as the venue for the meeting. The major issues is the hike in players’ contract,” a BCCI official said. Apart from the men’s team contract fees, the CoA is also going to discuss hike for the women players and are also going to look into restructuring the fees for domestic cricketers.

Apart from their salaries, another issue on the agenda is the new FTP. Kohli had come down heavily on the team’s cramped schedule before the South Africa series. It is learnt that the players do not want the board to squeeze in a series once the FTP is finalised. The new FTP will be from 2019 to 2022, which will include the Test and ODI championship. “Indian board has the habit of putting a series whenever they find a gap in their calendar. Players don’t want that and want to discuss it with the CoA,” the source added.

Lack of time to prepare for the upcoming South Africa tour has forced the team management to ask for a seamer-friendly wicket before the Nagpur Test against Sri Lanka. “Yes (we requested for the pace-friendly wickets), because unfortunately we get only two days before we fly to South Africa after this series gets over. So we have no choice but be in a game situation and think of what’s coming ahead of us. Had we got a month off ideally, we would have done a proper preparation in a camp sort of scenario. But we have to sort of make do with what we have,” Kohli had said.

