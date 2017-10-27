#CoalBuryingGoa
  • Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni play snooker as India cricket team enjoys off day

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni play snooker as India cricket team enjoys off day

India cricket team enjoyed a day-off the field before the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Kanpur.

By: Express Web Desk | Kanpur | Published:October 27, 2017 7:55 pm
india cricket, ms dhoni, virat kohli, india vs new zealand Virat Kohli (L) and MS Dhoni playing snooker.
Related News

India cricket team’s star players have always been at the top of their game on the field. MS Dhoni has the best record as a captain for India. Virat Kohli, who is the current captain of the Indian team, has made his mark in his captaincy stint. Hardik Pandya will reaching new heights as an all-rounder.

The three players, along with Axar Patel, tried their hand at a new game on Friday. Kohli, Dhoni and Pandya were seen playing snooker in Kanpur. Other members of the Indian cricket team, including Axar, were present to play the game.

BCCI tweeted the photos of these players on Tuesday. The captain of the pictures read: “Let’s try another sport today. #TeamIndia #INDvNZ”.

India are currently involved in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The third and final game of the series will be played on October 29, Sunday in Kanpur. The series is tied 1-1 at the moment after the two teams won a game each previously.

india cricket, ms dhoni, virat kohli, india vs new zealand

New Zealand won the first ODI in Mumbai before India came back strongly in the Pune to win the second match on Wednesday. A win in the final ODI will give the winning team the series title.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 26, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    44
    playoffs - Qualifier 2
    FT
    47
    Patna Pirates beat Bengal Warriors (47-44)
    Oct 28, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    Final

    Performances by youngsters are being recognised by selectors 