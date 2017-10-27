Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni play snooker as India cricket team enjoys off day

Virat Kohli (L) and MS Dhoni playing snooker. Virat Kohli (L) and MS Dhoni playing snooker.

India cricket team’s star players have always been at the top of their game on the field. MS Dhoni has the best record as a captain for India. Virat Kohli, who is the current captain of the Indian team, has made his mark in his captaincy stint. Hardik Pandya will reaching new heights as an all-rounder.

The three players, along with Axar Patel, tried their hand at a new game on Friday. Kohli, Dhoni and Pandya were seen playing snooker in Kanpur. Other members of the Indian cricket team, including Axar, were present to play the game.

BCCI tweeted the photos of these players on Tuesday. The captain of the pictures read: “Let’s try another sport today. #TeamIndia #INDvNZ”.

India are currently involved in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The third and final game of the series will be played on October 29, Sunday in Kanpur. The series is tied 1-1 at the moment after the two teams won a game each previously.

New Zealand won the first ODI in Mumbai before India came back strongly in the Pune to win the second match on Wednesday. A win in the final ODI will give the winning team the series title.

