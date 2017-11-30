Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni meet CoA: More rest and compensation agreed

Virat Kohli met with CoA on Thursday in New Delhi. (BCCI Photo) Virat Kohli met with CoA on Thursday in New Delhi. (BCCI Photo)

Indian cricket team players including Virat Kohli met the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Thursday to discuss the player salary, Future Tour Programme and other issues in New Delhi. Chief of CoA Vinod Rai interacted with the media after the meeting and said that the discussions with the players was on the number of matches they play and the compensation package. He added that all the discussions were fruitful.

“We had extensive discussion with the players and spoke to them on the number of matches they play, the Future Tour Programme (FTP) and compensation package etc. The discussions were fruitful,” Rai was quoted as saying by ANI.

India team captain Kohli had earlier raised an issue that the number of matches the Indian players are part of are too high in a packed schedule. He had requested BCCI to give him rest and many others have made the same demand. Rai said that the number of matches Indian team plays was also discussed and said that the players were right. He added that players will get enough rest.

“On Future Tour Programme (FTP), we agree with them and will look into it so that they get enough rest. The principles of the compensation package will also be structured. We will now match the revenue with compensation that each player will receive,” he said.

