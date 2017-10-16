Virat Kohli rates Mohammad Amir as best bowler he’s faced on Aamir Khan talk show

Virat Kohli appeared as a guest in a chat show with Aamir Khan. (Source: Zee TV Screenshot) Virat Kohli appeared as a guest in a chat show with Aamir Khan. (Source: Zee TV Screenshot)

Virat Kohli doesn’t shy away from sharing unpopular opinion be it to accept where his side lacked after defeats or in acknowledging that the opposition was better as well. He has been known to give due credit to opponents and players alike. It gets even trickier if an Indian player praises a Pakistan player and vice-versa. But he has stated in the past that Mohammad Amir is the best bowler he’s faced in international cricket and the Indian skipper echoed that sentiment in a chat with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan during an interview that aired on Sunday.

Aamir questioned who Kohli considers as the best bowler in the world who could challenge his “invincibility” and makes him nervous to which the India batsman replied, “In the recent times, Mohammad Amir of Pakistan.. He is in the top two or three bowlers in the world and the toughest bowlers I have played in my career. You have to be on your ‘A’ Game when you’re facing him or he will strike. Oustanding! Very good bowler!”

Kohli had praised Amir at the time of the Asia Cup in 2016 when he said, “I would like to complement Mohammad Amir for the way he bowled. I actually congratulated him while he was bowling. I was so happy to play such an amazing spell. He is a world class bowler” and the Indian skipper gifted his bat to the Pakistan seamer as well.

Amir also considered it massive praise from arguably the best batsman in the world right now and put him in a spot to justify those words as well. “Kohli’s praise made my day. It was generous of him what he said for me. It’s the sort of encouragement that you need and when it comes from a superstar like Virat, it means a lot. On the other hand, it’s a big challenge for me as well because it adds to my responsibility to prove that I am worth that praise. Even before the match, he used some good words for me. It was very kind of him,” said Amir.

