Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj named as Wisden’s cricketers of the year

Virat Kohli and Mithali Raj were named as Wisden’s leading male and female cricketers respectively. (Source: File) Virat Kohli and Mithali Raj were named as Wisden’s leading male and female cricketers respectively. (Source: File)

Virat Kohli and Mithali Raj have been named among Wisden’s leading cricketers of the year. Kohli, who has emerged as the most successful international cricketer, was named as the leading male cricketer for the second successive year. Kohli had a brilliant calendar year, where he scored 2818 runs across all formats. Mithali Raj, who led India to the world cup final last year, emerged as the all-time leading run-scorer in women’s ODI and was fittingly recognized as the standout female year.

Overall five cricketers were selected for the prestigious Cricketers of the Year award. It was a historic occasion as three women cricketers were included in the list of five players. Three of England’s Women’s World Cup-winning side were among them.

📸 Introducing the 2017 Wisden-MCC Cricket Photograph of the Year! 🏆 Stu Foster’s (@GettySport) shot of @KBrunt26 taking a selfie at the @cricketworldcup final at Lord’s takes home the award. 📝➡️ http://t.co/ufFh8rXzUR#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/UniSFSMsgh — Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) April 11, 2018

Wisden editor Lawrence Booth praised Virat Kohli and said that he his performances were simply astounding. “Three of his five Test hundreds were doubles, and the other two unbeaten, and his 1,460 one-day international runs were unsurpassed,” ICC quoted Booth saying.

Complementing Mithali Raj Booth said, “Mithali Raj made it an Indian double after she was named the Leading Woman Cricketer in the World. In the course of captaining her country to within a whisker of the World Cup title, she became the leading run-scorer in the history of women’s one-day internationals, and completed her seventh successive half-century, another record.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd