Watch Virat Kohli meets MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva

Virat kohli with MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva. Virat kohli with MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva.

Virat Kohli was reunited with MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva and he could not stop himself from sharing a cute with her. Indian cricket team was in Ranchi on Saturday as it took on Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series. After the match, skipper Kohli paid a visit to MS Dhoni’s place where he met Ziva.

Kohli posted a video posted on his official Twitter account in which he can be seen sharing a light moment with Ziva. Kohli captioned the video as “reunion with Ziva”. “My reunion with Ziva. What a blessing it is to be around pure innocence 🙏,” he wrote on his post.

My reunion with Ziva. What a blessing it is to be around pure innocence 🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/7IpvTyynoA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 8 October 2017

This is not the first instance where Kohli has met Ziva. On India’s tour to West Indies, Kohli and Dhoni’s family paid a visit to Dwayne Bravo’s place.

Kohli and co. are presently facing Australia in three-match T20I series and have now taken a 1-0 lead in the series. They have already defeated the visiotrs 4-1 in the five-match ODI series and would now be travelling to Guwahati for the second encounter.

Chasing 48 in six overs after Australia posted 118/8, the hosts reached their target with three deliveries to spare after the loss of Rohit Sharma for 11. Kohli, who brought up the winning runs, said after the match, “Especially after winning the toss and bowling first, that effort was required. We don’t really understand the Duckword Lewis method. After getting them down to 118, we thought it would only be 40 or something. 48 was tricky.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd