Virat Kohli’s brand value rises, on the verge of overtaking Shah Rukh Khan

If Virat Kohli’s rise continues then it might not be long before he overtakes Shah Rukh Khan. (Source: File) If Virat Kohli’s rise continues then it might not be long before he overtakes Shah Rukh Khan. (Source: File)

Virat Kohli, who has a knack of rewriting history books in cricket, is now closing in on another piece of record. Going by the latest numbers, Kohli is close on the heels of Bollywood superstar Shah rukh Khan in terms of brand value. He is now only second to Shah Rukh. Kohli saw his worth go up after he took over the reigns from MS Dhoni in all three formats.

However, this is not much of a surprise as Kohli’s on-field achievements are reaping bonus off the field and he continues to receive lucrative deals from different labels.

As per a 2016 report on celebrity brands, Kohli’s brand value stands at $92 million. While, Shah Rukh Khan’s worth is a whopping $131 million. However, if Kohli’s trend continues then it might not be long before King Kohli overtakes the King of Bollywood.

It may be recalled her that in 2014 when MS Dhoni relinquished his Test captaincy reigns, soft drinks company PepsiCo discontinued its 11 years of association with Dhoni and chose Kohli as its brand ambassador.

In the same year Kohli set the endorsements world abuzz with a Rs 10 crore per annum deal with Adidas, a brand that Sachin Tendulkar used to endorse. Later on in 2016 Virat Kohli joined the Rs 100 crore with 13 brands under his belt.

At present Kohli endorses major brands like Pepsi, Audi, Vicks, Boost, Tissot, Herbalife, Colgate, USL, TVS, Smaash, Nitesh Estates.

For now, Kohli will be focused on the upcoming Test series against Australia. If he can replicate his sterling form against his favourite opponents then records will tumble for sure but brand Kohli will go up one notch higher.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd