Virat Kohli marries Anushka Sharma: Sportstars including Shahid Afridi congratulate the couple

Virat Kohli married Anushka Sharma in Italy. (Source: ANI Twitter Photo)

India skipper Virat Kohli married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Italy and the couple confirmed this on social media. Both Virat and Anushka posted pictures from their wedding. The couple will host a reception for friends and family in New Delhi on December 21. Skipper Kohli had earlier asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a break from international cricket and was given rest from the on-going series against Sri Lanka. Kohli’s teammates and others wished the newly-wed couple on their special day.

Best wishes to both of you on your wedding @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma. Wishing you a life filled with all the blessings and joys of life. — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) 11 December 2017

Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma. Wish you both all the happiness and a long married life! pic.twitter.com/bgD2TPA9dl — Parvinder Awana (@ParvinderAwana) 11 December 2017

Heartiest congratulations to @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma. Wish you a happy & blissful married life! — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) 11 December 2017

Shaadi Mubarak, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma

May God bless you both with lots of happiness. 😊😇🙌 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 11 December 2017

Now that the suspense is over, best wishes on the marriage @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma. Stay blessed, stay happy http://t.co/hjACBrrQZo — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 11 December 2017

Many congratulations to u ….👍👍🎉🎉 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) 11 December 2017

Happy married life both of you @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma have a wonderful life ahead may god bless u both with lots of happiness — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) 11 December 2017

Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma on your wedding. May God Bless you two and give you happiness and a rewarding married life. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 11 December 2017

Wishing @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma all the best in the new innings of their life #viratanushka #congrats — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 11 December 2017

#BreakingNews: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma get married in Italy today… EXCLUSIVE PICS of the marriage… pic.twitter.com/owju7r0NrJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 11 December 2017

Congratulations to you and Virat…May you be blessed with a joyous and blissful Married life..🎂 — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) 11 December 2017

