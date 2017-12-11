Devalued Degree
Virat Kohli marries Anushka Sharma: Sportstars including Shahid Afridi congratulate the couple

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will host a reception for friends and family in New Delhi on December 21

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: December 11, 2017 9:41 pm
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma wedding, Virat Anushka wedding, Virat marries Anushka, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Virat Kohli married Anushka Sharma in Italy. (Source: ANI Twitter Photo)

India skipper Virat Kohli married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Italy and the couple confirmed this on social media. Both Virat and Anushka posted pictures from their wedding. The couple will host a reception for friends and family in New Delhi on December 21. Skipper Kohli had earlier asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a break from international cricket and was given rest from the on-going series against Sri Lanka. Kohli’s teammates and others wished the newly-wed couple on their special day.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

