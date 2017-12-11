Sachin Tendulkar conveys his wishes to newlyweds, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli tied the knot with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Monday. (Source – iamabhayvirat18/Instagram) Virat Kohli tied the knot with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Monday. (Source – iamabhayvirat18/Instagram)

As Indian skipper, Virat Kohli tied the knot with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Monday wishes continued to pour in from around the globe. As cricketers and members of the sports fraternity conveyed their regards to the India captain, former India and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish the duo on their special day.

“Congratulations and best wishes to the just married @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. You both look wonderful together,” Sachin wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations and best wishes to the just married @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. You both look wonderful together. #Virushka pic.twitter.com/DqcQN7GrpC — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 11 December 2017

Among the other cricketers who wished the newlyweds, was Cheteshwar Pujara. “”Best wishes to both of you on your wedding @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma. Wishing you a life filled with all the blessings and joys of life,” wrote Pujara on Twitter.

“Congratulations to the lovely couple! God bless🤗🤗😊😊 @imVkohli,” wrote Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan.

The BCCI also conveyed its wishes. “Heartiest congratulations to this lovely pair. Wishing the couple a very happy married life,” it wrote.

Heartiest congratulations to this lovely pair. Wishing the couple a very happy married life. http://t.co/d1gd5vCkiw — BCCI (@BCCI) 11 December 2017

Meanwhile, after the wedding, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will host two wedding receptions – one in New Delhi on December 21 and the other in Mumbai on December 26.

