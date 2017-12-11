Virat Kohli marries Anushka Sharma: Couple confirm wedding via tweet

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma got married in Italy. (Source: File) Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma got married in Italy. (Source: File)

India captain Virat Kohli tied the knot with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Italy. Virat posted a picture from the ceremony held in Milan with a caption which read, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

The couple will host a reception for friends and family in New Delhi on December 21. Skipper Kohli had earlier asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a break from international cricket and was given rest from the on-going series against Sri Lanka.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 11 December 2017

Kohli’s request for rest due to “personal reasons” and Anushka flying to Italy made the rumours stronger.

