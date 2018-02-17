Virat Kohli: Man-of-the-Match, Man-of-the-Series

Virat Kohli celebrates his 35th ODI century in the 6th and final game against South Africa in Centurion. (BCCI Photo) Virat Kohli celebrates his 35th ODI century in the 6th and final game against South Africa in Centurion. (BCCI Photo)

Upstairs at SuperSport Park, the former South Africa greats stood up for the champion. Virat Kohli had just sauntered to his third hundred in this six-match ODI series; fourth of the tour. A gorgeous straight drive against Imran Tahir took the India captain to three figures, his 35th ODI century, off just 82 balls. Kohli punched the air and thumped his chest before getting down to business.

He was once again resplendent in another Indian victory, remaining unbeaten on 129 off 96 balls, with 19 fours and two sixes. In an unbroken 126-run third wicket partnership between him and Ajinkya Rahane, the latter’s contribution was 34 not out off 50 balls. But Rahane was in the box seat to watch Kohli’s genius. Together they took India to an eight-wicket victory with 107 deliveries to spare. The scoreline read: 5-1.

International hundreds have now become almost a routine for Kohli. He finished the ODI series with 558 runs in six matches to walk away with the Man of the Match and the Man of the Series awards. But spare a thought for the bowlers, who laid the foundation for this success.

On January 5 at Cape Town, Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut and took to the long form like a duck to water. On February 16 at Centurion, Shardul Thakur played his first ODI in South Africa – only two 50-over internationals in Sri Lanka previously – and returned with four wickets to roll over the Saffers’ batting.

In between, the Indian bowling accounted for 113 South African scalps, bundling the hosts out in 10 innings. South Africa were all out four times in the ODI series. On Friday, in the final game at Centurion, they slid from 135/3 at one stage to fold up for 204 in 46.5 overs. If the ODIs against India marked the beginning of South Africa’s Vision 2019 project with an eye to the next year’s World Cup, then their young batting group has had a rough initiation. “Back to the drawing board,” South Africa’s stand-in captain Aiden Markram said.

The Indian wrist-spinners had a quiet day by their present standards. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav shared only three wickets between them — two to Chahal and one to Yadav, who was a tad expensive as well. Still, South Africa lost wickets in a heap after a 62-run third wicket partnership between AB de Villiers and Khaya Zondo. Chahal got the prize scalp of de Villiers, but the day belonged to Thakur, who overcame early nerves and reaped rich benefits.

Thakur was the only change in the Indian playing XI — a like-for-like replacement for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The visitors certainly wanted to carry on the winning momentum, a dead rubber notwithstanding.

Thakur started at military medium, around 127kph, and conceded back-to-back fours to Markram in his first over. He was bowling short and wide and Hashim Amla, too, decided to join the party with a lofted drive for four over the cover region. Bumrah took a maiden, but Thakur leaked another boundary in the next over; this time Markram clipping him over mid-wicket. Then, the lucky break arrived, as Amla gloved a short and wide, outside-the-leg-stump delivery from Thakur to MS Dhoni behind the stumps. The breakthrough came against the run of play, which proved to be the turning point for the Mumbai seamer.

He removed Markram with a slower off-cutter that the batsman played early and scooped it to cover. Iyer took a fine overhead catch. After dropping a couple in the previous two games, Iyer redeemed himself with that effort.

Thakur’s next wicket, Farhaan Behardien, came in his second spell when Bumrah charged in like a sprinter at third man and dived like a goalkeeper to take a superb one-handed catch. No disrespect to the young pacer but Behardien’s shot bordered on the atrocious. Shot selection has had been the hosts’ biggest problem in this series as their batters refused to learn from their mistakes. Looking back, Behardien would regret the choice he made as also Chris Morris, who attempted an across-the-line heave against a Yadav googly and holed out to Shikhar Dhawan at long-off.

A dogged Andile Phehlukwayo’s scalp gave Thakur his career-best ODI figures and rounded off the Proteas innings. In the context of the game, however, de Villiers’ dismissal was the key. South Africa made four changes to their playing XI, leaving out JP Duminy, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi, and bringing on Zondo, Behardien, Morris and Imran Tahir. De Villiers came at No. 3 and an iffy middle-order made him very circumspect to start with. He warmed up with three fours in a row off Yadav. He, and also Zondo, was reading the wrist-spinners well. But Chahal still had some tricks up his sleeve.

The leggie dismissed de Villiers with a flipper. The great batsman had set himself up for a cut, making plenty of room outside leg. But the ball pitched, skidded on and disturbed the timber. It was sensational stuff, which spoke volumes for Chahal’s rise as an international bowler. The 27-year-old finished the ODI series with 16 wickets. Yadav returned with 17.

For South Africa, the only takeaway from this game was Zondo’s 74-ball 54, the youngster’s maiden ODI half-century. He read the spinners off the deck alright, but he played late and at times took the attack to the opposition. A couple of sixes off Chahal, after Zondo successfully reviewed a leg before decision, showcased his positive intent.

