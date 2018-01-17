Virat Kohli loses his cool during post-match presser, watch video

Virat Kohli lost his cool on a South African journalist. (Source: Youtube) Virat Kohli lost his cool on a South African journalist. (Source: Youtube)

Virat Kohli cut a frustrated figure after India’s loss to South Africa in the second Test in Centurion. With that loss, India also conceded an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series to the Proteas. It is Kohli’s first Test series loss since taking over as full-time captain of India from MS Dhoni.

Kohli is a passionate personalty and thus, it would have been surprising if there weren’t any fireworks in the post-match press conference. The pyrotechnics were seen in Kohli’s interaction with a South African journalist who questioned the skipper about the team changing their XI for every Test.

Journalist: You talking about the team not coming together well, maybe has that been because of the changing of the selection? In all the Tests that you have been captain you have changed your line up in almost each Test. And I think you would know that to win Test matches you also need a little bit of consistency or a lot of consistency and you guys have been lacking that part. What would you put that down to and how would you basically say that you guys will continue changing your team and expect a different result?

Kohli: How many Test matches have you (South Africa) won out of 30? How many have you won. 21 wins, two losses, how many draws?

Journalist: How many in India?

Kohli: Doesn’t matter wherever we are try to do our best. I’m here to answer your questions not to fight with you.

Kohli then went back to the journalist while he seemed to be answering another question. “Answering your question sir how many times did South Africa come close to winning games in India. Can you count?” he said.

Virat Kohli, since taking over as Test captain in 2014, has never gone to a new Test without at least one change from the previous one. In the two Test matches in South Africa, his decision to drop Ajinkya Rahane for Rohit Sharma raised a few eyebrows. Kohli maintained that Sharma had been selected on the basis of his “current form” which means that it was based on his performance against Sri Lanka at home.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd