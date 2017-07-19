Virat Kohli-led Team India leave for Sri Lanka, see pics

The Indian players have posted images on their social media accounts of the team’s flight to Sri Lanka. (Source: Twitter) The Indian players have posted images on their social media accounts of the team’s flight to Sri Lanka. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian cricket team left for Sri Lanka on Wednesday. The Virat Kohli led side tour Sri Lanka for a three match Test series that will be followed by a five-match ODI series and a lone T20I. It is the first tour that India undertake with Ravi Shastri as their head coach and also Virat Kohli’s first away series as full-time captain of India apart from the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The Indian players have posted images on their social media accounts of the team’s flight to Sri Lanka. Kohli took uploaded a pic with KL Rahul. He mentioned in his caption that India’s flight was delayed. What is interesting to see is that Rahul has decided to go almost completely bald for this tour.

Rohit Sharma also put up a selfie with his ODI opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan makes a return to the side and is expected to replace the injured Murali Vijay at the top of the order. He has enjoyed stellar form in limited overs cricket since the conclusion of IPL 2017. Whether that translates into runs in the longest format of the game is something we will get to see here.

Ishant Sharma may have all but lost his place in India’s limited overs teams but he remains a vital cog in the Test outfit. His pace and accuracy helped create pressure on Australia a number of times earlier in the year. He uploaded a pic with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has enjoyed success in limited overs cricket.

Off to Sri Lanka!! 🛫🛫🛫🛫 A post shared by Ishant.sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

Umesh Yadav came to his own in India’s home Test season over 2016 and 2017. He has emerged as one of India’s premier pacemen and will be integral to India’s attack in the series.

Off to Colombo #srilanka#🛫🛫 A post shared by Umesh Yadav (@umeshyaadav) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

The first match starts on July 26 and will be played at Galle.

