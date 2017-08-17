Virat Kohli-led Indian team arrives in Dambulla for first ODI against Sri Lanka; see pics

Latest news
Team India arrived in Dambulla on Thursday for the ODI series as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a few pictures of the Indian players, stepping out of the bus and being greeted by the locals.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 17, 2017 7:33 pm
India's tour of Sri Lanka 2017, India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL, Virat Kohli India will play their first ODI on Sunday in Dambulla. (Source: Twitter)
After registering a thumping 3-0 Test series win over hosts Sri Lanka, it’s time to gear up for the five match ODI series, which will start on August 20 in Dambulla. As Team India arrived in Dambulla on Thursday for their first ODI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a few pictures from their official Twitter handle of the Indian players, stepping out of the bus and being greeted by the locals.

The BCCI tweeted,”#TeamIndia members arrive for the 1st ODI vs. @OfficialSLC at Dambulla #SLvIND.”

Team India are all set to give a tough fight to Sri Lanka as they have a solid batting line-up with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, which is enough to destroy any bowling attack in the world. The inexperience in the Sri Lankan camp can make it more difficult for the hosts to put up a challenging fight in the series.

Sri Lanka will be banking on their experienced lot including Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga and Thisara Perera. Also, Niroshan Dickwella’s impressive form with the bat is a good sign for the team. Lasith Malinga will be leading the Lankan bowling attack and he can prove to be really effective on his day.

India on the other hand, would be relying on their batting power and apart from that the fast bowling options with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will play a huge role in shaping up the Indian bowling unit during the entire series.

