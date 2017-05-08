Virat Kohli-led India squad for Champions Trophy: Everything you need to know

Rohit Sharma made a return as BCCI selected 15-member Champions Trophy squad. (Source: File) Rohit Sharma made a return as BCCI selected 15-member Champions Trophy squad. (Source: File)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the India squad for the ICC Champions Trophy a day after it decided that India will participate in the tournament.

The BCCI announced a 15-man Indian squad who will fight to defend the title. There were no surprises in the almost unchanged ODI squad against England which saw Rohit Sharma’s comeback after his injury.

Virat Kohli (Captain): Even though the Indian captain hasn’t been in form in the current Indian Premier League, run-machine Kohli was in a sensational form throughout the home season of 2016-17.

Shikhar Dhawan: Dhawan, who was expected to retain his place, was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the Champions Trophy 2013.

Rohit Sharma: Returning from a thigh injury, in-form Rohit Sharma was expected to make a comeback to replace KL Rahul who is out with shoulder injury.

Ajinkya Rahane: Rahane has been selected as the other opening option for the tournament. He has been a regular opener for India in the last 12 months.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: India lifted the Champions Trophy last time under Dhoni. Even though he renounced as captain of the limited overs format at the beginning of this year, he remains India’s leading wicketkeeper.

Yuvraj Singh: Yuvraj Singh justified his place in the squad with his performance against England where he scored a 150 in one of the ODIs.

Kedar Jadhav: Jadhav will support the team down the order as this would be his second tour abroad. He had a breakout series against England as finisher

Hardik Pandya: Mumbai Indians player Pandya bagged the seam-bowling allrounder’s spot. And a nifty choice at that

R Ashwin: There were doubts on his fitness as he was recovering from a sports hernia but his form in International cricket guaranteed him a spot in the squad. Chief selector MSK Prasad confirmed Ashwin is fit to play

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja can be a superb addition to the squad with his variable spin and quicker ones to deceive the batsmen

Mohammad Shami: Shami, selected as fifth pace-bowling option, has not played an ODI since 2015 World Cup. The selectors trusted him to make his comeback to international cricket last year in July as well

Umesh Yadav: Yadav’s selection comes a day after he had a nasty fall in the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. But he has had a great domestic season and was a ‘must-have’

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been one of the most consistent performers in the IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah is having a decent season in the tenth edition of IPL. Last week, he bowled the first super over of his life for the Mumbai Indians as they defended 11 runs against Gujarat Lions. This adds his ability to bowl at the death

Manish Pandey: Pandey, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, has been selected as an extra batsman. He last played against New Zealand in October 2016. And has had a good run this IPL so far

