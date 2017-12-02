Virat Kohli-led India sport Armed Forces badge during third Test against Sri Lanka

Top Stories
The Indian cricket team sported Armed Forces badges on the first day of the third Test against Sri Lanka.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: December 2, 2017 1:10 pm
India sport Armed Forces Flag badges India sport Armed Forces Flag badges during the third Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: BCCI Twitter)
To commemorate the Armed Forces Week, the Indian cricket team led by captain Virat Kohli paid tribute to the Army by sporting the Armed Forces badges on Saturday, the first day of the third Test against Sri Lanka.

India were seen wearing the badge, which is placed just below the white shirts’ crest, to celebrate the Armed Forces Week. The Armed Forces Flag Day has been observed on December 7 since 1949 throughout the country to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform.

India started the third and final Test on Saturday at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi with a 1-0 lead in the series which could have easily been 2-0 had Kohli and his men got extra time on the final day of the rain-curtailed first Test that ended in a draw. India were clinical in Nagpur throughout the second Test as they thrashed the Islanders by an innings and 239 runs to record their joint biggest Test win.

The hosts will aim to continue domination over Sri Lanka as winning this Test will see India equal Australia’s record of nine successive series victories.

India opted to bat after winning the toss and made two changes to their starting eleven. Shikhar Dhawan replaced Lokesh Rahul and partnered Murali Vijay at the top of the batting line-up while Mohammed Shami has been included instead of Umesh Yadav.

