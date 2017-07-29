Latest News
Virat Kohli-led India humiliate Sri Lanka by 304 runs in 1st Test: Who said what on Twitter

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team clinched victory by 304 runs in the first match of three-match Test series in Galle. Sri Lanka were given a mammoth task of chasing a target of 550 runs in the second innings but they failed to go over the line.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:July 29, 2017 5:00 pm
India vs Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli, Indian Express India beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs in first Test at Galle. (Source: AP)
The Virat Kohli-led Indian team clinched victory by 304 runs in the first match of three-match Test series in Galle. Sri Lanka were given a mammoth task of chasing a target of 550 runs in the second innings but they failed to go over the line. Asela Karunaratane showed some mettle as he notched up a score of 97 before getting cleaned up by R Ashwin.

Earlier, continuing from their overnight score of 189/3, India eventually scored 240/3 before declaring the innings. The home side never really looked comfortable during the chase. Mohammed Shami gave India the first breakthrough in the form of Upul Tharanga. Wickets kept falling at equal intervals for the hosts and they were reduced to 116/4. Dickwella along with Karunaratne stitched a partnership for the fifth wicket but that was never enough as the Ashwin and Jadeja’s spin-web pushed them on backfoot. The two spinners shared 6 out of 8 wickets among themselves. Here’s what pundits and others have to say about India’s win.

