Virat Kohli led from the front, with batting and with his intensity, says Ravi Shastri

India beat South Africa by 8 wickets at Centurion in the 6th ODI. (Source: BCCI) India beat South Africa by 8 wickets at Centurion in the 6th ODI. (Source: BCCI)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored his third ODI century, his 35th overall, in the 6th ODI against South Africa at Centurion. Indian bowlers made a quick work of South Africa’s struggling batting order once again and bowled them out for 204. Coming in to bat, Kohli once again showed why he is regarded as one of the best chasers in the world and smashed 129* in 96 balls to take India to victory. The 29-year old was awarded the man-of-the-match and the man-of-the-series trophies for his stellar performance as India wrapped up the series by 5-1.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference after the match, India head coach Ravi Shastri credited Kohli for India’s dominance. “You spoke of intensity, where does the intensity come from? When you have a leader like that who leads by example, the other guys jolly well follow. Otherwise they know what to expect,” he said. The 55-year old further praised the Indian captain for his batting as well as his intensity on the field.

“That’s the beauty about this team on this trip where I feel proud as a coach about my boys is the intensity they showed. Even after being two-zip down in the Test series, for them to show that kind of character to come back and win that Test match in Johannesburg on a spiteful pitch. And to then take that momentum into the one-day series and show the consistency they’ve shown over the last two weeks is fabulous. Entire credit should go to the leader. Because he’s led from the front, first with his batting and then as I said with his intensity, which makes other people in the team also up the ante,” the former Indian allrounder said.

Apart from Kohli, India’s other plus point in the series were the two wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal who took 33 wickets between them. Speaking about the consistent performances displayed by the two, Shastri said that the duo have complemented each other beautifully.

“I think even in my last stint, Virat and me have always discussed that we need wickets in the middle overs. You know we’ve got to somehow be able to attack and find ways of breaking partnerships and not allowing the game to drift. So that was the idea. And then identifying the right kind of people to do the job. Luckily for us, Kuldeep and Chahal have complemented each other beautifully. They bring great variety – it’s great for the viewer, it’s great for the spectator to see that kind of variety when they come to watch a cricket match. Not just batting or fielding, but some classic spin bowling.”

On being asked if the absence of senior players such as Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock helped India, Shastri said that no South African team is a weak side.

“One thing history tells me, I have been coming here since 1992, there is not one South African side in the world that anyone can say is a weak side. You just look at their bilateral record and they are one of the great sides in bilateral cricket. I have followed this game for a long time. I have been a broadcaster as well and covered a lot of South Africa games and I know how they play. So I would like my boys to enjoy every bit of this series win. Whatever the scoreline is they must enjoy because it doesn’t happen every day,” he said.

The coach further added that India have learnt some good lessons on the trip. “We have learnt some good habits on this trip. Like I have said this is a young side, they have got a lot of tough tours coming up and I think they have conducted themselves and handled themselves extremely well on this tour,” he said.

India will play 3-match T20I series against South Africa from Sunday.

