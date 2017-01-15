Menu

Virat Kohli leaves Twitterati awe-struck after century

Virat Kohli scored his 17th ODI hundred while chasing a total, surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 15, 2017 8:47 pm
Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav's centuries helped India hold upper hand against England.

Virat Kohli playing his first ODI match as India’s full-time captain scored a maginificant hundred against England in the series opener in Pune. He brought up his ton with a maximum over mid-on off Chris Woakes. Kohli scored his 27th century and 17th while chasing a total. His 93-ball ton included seven fours and four maximums. By doing so he equaled Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring 17 centuries while chasing in 50-over format. Though, the Indian captain got to the number in just in 96 innings while Tendulkar had done the same in 232 innings. He also shared 200 run partnership with Kedar Jadhav for the fifth wicket. Kedar, who came in after MS Dhoni’s dismissal and India were reduced to 63 for the loss of four wickets, brought up his second One-Day International hundred with a four off Chris Woakes. His innings included 11 fours and four sixes. Yuvraj and Dhoni perished in quick successions.

