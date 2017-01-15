Virat Kohli leaves Twitterati awe-struck after century

Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav’s centuries helped India hold upper hand against England. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav’s centuries helped India hold upper hand against England. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli playing his first ODI match as India’s full-time captain scored a maginificant hundred against England in the series opener in Pune. He brought up his ton with a maximum over mid-on off Chris Woakes. Kohli scored his 27th century and 17th while chasing a total. His 93-ball ton included seven fours and four maximums. By doing so he equaled Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring 17 centuries while chasing in 50-over format. Though, the Indian captain got to the number in just in 96 innings while Tendulkar had done the same in 232 innings. He also shared 200 run partnership with Kedar Jadhav for the fifth wicket. Kedar, who came in after MS Dhoni’s dismissal and India were reduced to 63 for the loss of four wickets, brought up his second One-Day International hundred with a four off Chris Woakes. His innings included 11 fours and four sixes. Yuvraj and Dhoni perished in quick successions.

Just another day at work for @imVkohli. Brushed his teeth, had a shower, breakfast, century in a chase. Just another day really! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 15 January 2017

A Bollywood dialog 4 England cricket team.Rishte mai hum tumhare baap lagte hai Naam hai virat kohli.captain leading from front @imVkohli👏💪🔝 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 15 January 2017

Incredible! Fewest inns for 27 ODI 100s

169 Virat Kohli

254 Sachin Tendulkar

308 Ricky Ponting

404 Sanath Jayasuriya

Thank! @mohanstatsman — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) 15 January 2017

Good start to 2017.

Supreme Court putting board on the run.

Virat Kohli putting runs on the board. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) 15 January 2017

U know him as a captain, role model, run machine, superstar, but tonight meet the cricket crazy kid @imVkohli Post #KentCricketLive on SS1,3 pic.twitter.com/uppoTu184M — jatin sapru (@jatinsapru) 15 January 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd