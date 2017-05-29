Virat Kohli stuns reporter with his reply when asked about his biopic, watch video

Virat Kohli at the Sachin: The Billion Dreams premiere for Indian cricket team. Virat Kohli at the Sachin: The Billion Dreams premiere for Indian cricket team.

The movie on Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin: The Billion Dreams, is running successfully in the theaters and the audience has given a positive review about it. The movie is about the Master Blaster, his life and cricketing career, which ends with his farewell speech from his final Test match against West Indies in Mumbai.

Before the movie was released on May 26, a special screening was held for the Indian cricket team. The screening was held in Mumbai before the team left for England to take part in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Asked to review the movie, India captain Virat Kohli said,”I think it was beautifully compiled and something which is going to be a massive massive success, especially in our country. People are going to really love it. (It) brings out all the emotions and it’s going to be a super success. I wish him all the best.”

And just when he was about to leave, a reporter present at the premiere asked Kohli about when a movie on his life would be made. Kohli brought out his funny side and gave a sarcastic reply to the reporter.

“Bhai main 28 ka hun abhi (I am just 28 years old),” he said, before walking away with team-mate Yuvraj Singh.

Sachin’s film has been released in five languages – English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. Odisha, Kerala and Chhattisgarh have declared the movie tax.

