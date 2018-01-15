Virat Kohli leads from the front in South Africa, slams 21st Test hundred

Virat Kohli brought up his 21st Test ton at the Supersport Park, Centurion. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli brought up his 21st Test ton at the Supersport Park, Centurion. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli brought up his 21st century in Test cricket against South Africa at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Monday. Leading from the front, Kohli played a classic counter-attacking innings and in the process reached the three-figure mark during the first session on Day 3. His glittering knock was laced with 10 boundaries. Fighting against a potent pace attack, Kohli hardly looked uncomfortable at the crease as the others around him perished without much of a resistance.

With this, the 29-year-old also posted his 53rd international hundred and is now only the second India captain, after Sachin Tendulkar, to score a century in South Africa. Interestingly. Tendulkar and Kohli are the only captains from the subcontinent to score a Test hundred in South Africa.

Furthermore, Kohli added one more feather to his list of achievements as he equalled Sunil Gavaskar’s tally of most consecutive conversions from 90s to 100s in Tests (16) for India. While Gavaskar did it in the period of 1978-1983, Kohli has done it from 2014-2018.

On a pitch that was two-paced in nature, Kohli dug deep and was cautious at the start of his innings. But once he got settled, he was playing in a league of his own. Kohli’s knock drew admiration even from his opponents. This knock also means a lot to the India captain and the importance of it can be gauged from his animated celebration. Just as he knocked the ball for the single, Kohli leaped up in the air and jumped in sheer joy.

This has been a privilege to watch. Virat Kohli 101*, India 207/5. One of the finest hundreds of his career. #SAvIND #Kohli pic.twitter.com/Iw07dUe8Jz — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) 15 January 2018

Acknowledging his invaluable contribution, Ravi Shastri, and the entire Indian dressing room stood up to applaud Kohli’s hundred. Incidentally, this is also the first hundred of the three-match Test series. However, there is still a long way to go for India. Despite Kohli’s hundred, India still trail South Africa by more than a hundred runs. Hence, if India are to make something out of this match then Kohli’s presence at the crease is imperative.

