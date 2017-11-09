Virat Kohli launches clothing brand, urges Indians to pursue a more physically active lifestyle

Virat Kohli is well known for his drive to remain fit. (Source: File) Virat Kohli is well known for his drive to remain fit. (Source: File)

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is well known for his drive to remain fit and on Thursday Kohli backed his thoughts by invoking Indians to adopt an active lifestyle, where playing is an integral part. Virat Kohli’s mission to motivate Indians to achieve better physical health by urging them to incorporate play into their daily lives is one he has passionately believed in. Backing this message Kohli launched his brand of clothing and passed on a message to ‘Come Out And Play’. The movement aims to highlight the simple joys of playing and how it can be seamlessly integrated into everyday life – whether at work or at home.

“Sport holds a very important place in my life. It has helped me become who I am today. The fact that we generally view sports as a hindrance to success or as a distraction as we grow older, needs to change. I urge everyone to make time to pursue a more physically active lifestyle by making time to play. It’s fun, relieves stress and helps us stay healthy,” said Virat Kohli. He further added, “The One8 range is very close to my heart. It is my way of calling out to Indians to Come Out and Play because feeling fit and looking active is a simple step 1 towards leading a more active lifestyle.”

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India said, “Virat Kohli is an inspiration and role model for the youth today. He has carved a niche for himself by pursuing his dreams and is the perfect example of how sport can make one a well-rounded individual. We believe collaborating with Virat is the right direction for both the brand and a movement as important as Come Out and Play.”

“The clothing collection is the perfect blend of style and sport– for every person looking to easily transition from work to play. It reflects Virat’s effortless style while staying true to his philosophy of an active lifestyle,” he further added.

