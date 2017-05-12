Virat Kohli knows very well how to come back to form, says Virender Sehwag

Virat Kohli scored only 250 runs in nine innings in the on-going IPL with one match to go. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli scored only 250 runs in nine innings in the on-going IPL with one match to go. (Source: PTI)

Virender Sehwag put his weight and confidence behind India skipper Virat Kohli to come back to form after a forgettable Test series against Australia and the IPL. After a superb domestic Test series against New Zealand and England, Kohli saw his form drop and it has continued into the IPL where he captained the Royal Challengers Bangalore to a currently last place in the table. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

In nine innings in the IPL, Kohli has scored 250 runs with a best of 64 runs – well below his usual flurry of runs with the bat. Former India captain and ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ Sehwag believes not all players can be in form all the time – even the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. “It (bad patch) happens with every player. Even if you look at the great Sachin Tendulkar, he hasn’t played the same (way) every year. Even your (media) questions keep changing time to time. When time changes, form also changes. The hallmark of a good player is who can come out of bad form and Virat knows very well how to come back into good form,” said Sehwag on Friday at a meet-and-greet organised by 92.7 Radio channel.

Sehwag also ruled out Indian players to be jaded for the ICC Champions Trophy after a long domestic Test season and then the IPL.

Sehwag, team mentor of Kings XI Punjab, believes that the team has to keep winning and also hope that others falter in their hopes of moving into the knockouts. “Our qualification depends on other teams. If (Rising) Pune (Supergiant) lose and (Sunrisers) Hyderabad lose, or KKR (Kolkata Night Riders) lose then we have a chance to qualify. We have to maintain the run-rate and only then we can qualify,” he said.

KXIP could play an all-important and a decisive game against RPS on May 14 at MCA Stadium in Pune.

