Virat Kohli knows that he is talented enough, says Viv Richards

The controversies surrounding the India-Australia Test series hasn’t yet completely died down. In a recent interview former legendary West Indian all-rounder, Viv Richards, voiced his support for Virat Kohli.

In an interview to india today Ricahrds shared his views on Virat comments where he said that he cannot be friends with Australians again. ” It is something that he feels very strongly about and I am just hoping it’s not because. We as men and women have obligation to conduct ourselves in the best way possible. If we cross the boundary and he is the only one who can give evidence if any of these players crossed the boundary. If so the governing body should step in.”, Richards said.

However, Richards believes that there isn’t anything wrong in the competitive and confrontational stuff that goes around. “This isn’t the first or will not be the last time. Was something said in derogatory manner where someone’s colour was brought into play? I am not quite sure why Virat would have made such a strong statement. Maybe he feels strongly in his mind. But if those borders are crossed, then certainly it’s no good. It’s totally idiotic. We have an obligation as sportsmen. Confrontation can be healthy but one should not cross the line. These are the things that will be in question.”

Adding further Richards said, “There is nothing wrong with such stuff so long as you can reply. What I think looks useless if you talk and cannot walk. Then don’t get involved.”, he added.

Commenting on the comparisons between Richards and Kohli, the West Indian believes that his stroke play is very different to Kohli’s. ” He is a modern-day sort of player. But what I like is that he brings a certain attitude, that feeling that I know I am talented enough, I know I have the ability and he brings the will which I think is as important. Those two things I think are the most important to have in your corner that you know you are good enough and mentally you are good to fulfil that will. That’s all part of the competitive game.”

