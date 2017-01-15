Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav score tons, India beat England by three wickets: Who said what on Twitter

Menu
Virat Kohli smashed a majestic 122 while Kedar Jadhav scored his second hundred as India pull off an incredible three-wicket win over England.

India beat England in the series opener by three wickets and take 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. India rode on Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav’s partnership of 200 as they chased down England’s first innings total of 350. Virat scored his 27th ODI and 17th while chasing a target. While, Kedar, playing his 14th ODI match scored his second one-day century in just 65 balls. By doing so, he became the fourth fastest Indian batsmen to hit a century. This is the third time, India has chased down a target of 350 or more in ODIs. Kohli surpasses former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar to reach to the milestone in just 96 innings. After Kohli and Jadhav were back into the pavillion, it was Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja took India over the line. Jake Ball claimed three wickets while David Willey and Ben Stokes had two wickets each. Kedar was named as the ‘Man of the Match’ for his knock of 120 runs in just 76 balls. Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes scored fifties for England.

