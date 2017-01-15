Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav score tons, India beat England by three wickets: Who said what on Twitter

India beat England in the series opener by three wickets and take 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. India rode on Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav’s partnership of 200 as they chased down England’s first innings total of 350. Virat scored his 27th ODI and 17th while chasing a target. While, Kedar, playing his 14th ODI match scored his second one-day century in just 65 balls. By doing so, he became the fourth fastest Indian batsmen to hit a century. This is the third time, India has chased down a target of 350 or more in ODIs. Kohli surpasses former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar to reach to the milestone in just 96 innings. After Kohli and Jadhav were back into the pavillion, it was Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja took India over the line. Jake Ball claimed three wickets while David Willey and Ben Stokes had two wickets each. Kedar was named as the ‘Man of the Match’ for his knock of 120 runs in just 76 balls. Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes scored fifties for England.

14.1 overs of English spin produced 120 runs without taking a single Indian wicket. Difference in the end. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 15 January 2017

Only once before has a team (NZ v Aus, 20/02/2007) scored more runs (298) than India (293) after being 63-4 (NZ: 41-4) or worse. #IndvEng — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 15 January 2017

Super, super chase by Team India. This is new age Indian cricket: talented, aggressive, above all, fearless. #INDvENG — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) 15 January 2017

Congratulations @anilkumble1074 and Team India. This was one heck of a chase.

Kedar Jadhav has given tears of joy.#INDvENG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 15 January 2017

15 centuries in successful run-chases…nobody has more. Officially the Chase Master. #Kohli #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 15 January 2017

ODI targets of 350 or more successfully chased most times…

3 by India

2 by South Africa

1 by England#IndvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) 15 January 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd