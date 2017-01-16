‘Amazing start to year!’ Sachin Tendulkar congratulates India on victory vs England

Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav smashed 200 runs for the fifth wicket to take the game away from England. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav smashed 200 runs for the fifth wicket to take the game away from England. (Source: AP)

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar, like most in the country, was delighted with India’s victory against England in the first ODI recently concluded at Pune. It was a batting mastercalss displayed by newly appointed Indian limited overs captain alongwith Kedar Jadhav. The unlikely duo put up 200 runs for the fifth and thus turned around a struggling Indian innings.

“First win for 2017! Well done Team India, this is an amazing start to the year. Keep winning,” was Tendulkar’s first tweet. The Little Master, during his stellar career, was always depended upon by India to win the match and it seems that job has now fallen on the more than able shoulders of Virat Kohli.

First win for 2017! Well done Team India, this is an amazing start to the year. Keep winning #INDvENG — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 15 January 2017

Tendulkar then singled out Kohli and Kedar Jadhav for praise. “Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav changed the momentum brilliantly & put the pressure back on Eng by playing some spectacular shots,” he said in his tweet.

. @imVkohli & @JadhavKedar changed the momentum brilliantly & put the pressure back on Eng by playing some spectacular shots. #IndvEng — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 15 January 2017

This was Kohli’s 27th century. It was also the 17th time that he had scored a century while India batted second, thus equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s record. He surpassed Tendulkar for the number of second innings centuries scored in a winning effort; Tendulkar has 14 to his name while this was Kohli’s 15th. What is more interesting is that Kohli has achieved the feat in less than half the amount of innings that Tendulkar took to get to the number.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd