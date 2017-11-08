Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah remain on top in ICC T20I rankings, India move closer to fourth spot

Virat Kohli urged thousands of school children to stay away from drugs. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli urged thousands of school children to stay away from drugs. (Source: AP)

Indian captain Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah remain on top of the ICC T20I batting and bowling rankings respectively. Kohli was India’s highest scorer and ended the three-match series with 103 runs to his name. Bumrah was India’s highest wicket-taker in the series and third behind Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi. With 824 rating points, Kohli leads second-placed Aaron Finch by 40. Bumrah, on the other hand, has 724 points and is chased by Pakistan’s Imad Wasim who has got 719.

India and New Zealand’s ranking was not changed at the end of the series. The Blackcaps had come into the series as the no.1 T20I team in the world. But they lost that position to Pakistan when they were beaten by India in the first T20I. India, on the other hand remain fifth and are behind England only by a few decimal points.

New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult are the chief gainers this time. Sodhi broke into the top 10 for the first time in his career making a five-place jumo due to his exploits in the series. Boult was the scourge of Indian batsman throughout the T20Is and the preceding ODI series, jumped 14 slots to reach a career best 16th.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd