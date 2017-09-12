Virat Kohli is lethal combo for the opposition, says Mohammad Azharuddin

Virat Kohli already has 30th ODI centuries for India. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli already has 30th ODI centuries for India. (Source: Reuters)

Virat Kohli can lead the Indian cricket team to greater heights and dominate world cricket for some time, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has said. He is of the opinion that India dominated Sri Lanka but it was not easy as they had to go out on the ground and get the job done.

“Their performance against Sri Lanka was outstanding. I agree that the Sri Lankans are going through a transition phase and with likes of (Muttiah) Muralitharan, (Kumara) Sangakkara and Mahela (Jayawardene) aren’t there but still the Indians had to go out there and get the job done. The Lankan batsmen got out in similar fashion in most of the innings,” Azhar was quoted as saying by TOI.

“Kohli is focused, mentally strong, maintains good fitness level and talented. All these elements are then backed by some good performances which makes a lethal combo for the opposition,” he said.

Azharuddin also said that Kohli is playing high class cricket but he doesn’t know if the current India captain can continue his rise in cricket.

“I don’t know all that. As long as you are playing and performing for the country, it is okay. But I feel the real test for this team will come when India travels away from home. These days even England produces flat wickets. But the main challenge will be for any good batsmen to score against quality swing bowling. You have to play the waiting game then,” Azhar said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App