Virat Kohli is head and shoulders above all the players: Andrew Flintoff

The latest entry into the Virat Kohli fan club is former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. In an interview to Metro.co.uk, Flintoff praised Kohli’s batting and said, “He’s absolutely on his own. You look at the four main captains; Steve smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Virat Kohli. They’re all very, very good players but Virat is head and shoulders above all of them.”

Speaking about his batting prowess in Test cricket Flintoff said, “You watch him play and the one thing that’s so impressive is that in Test cricket he’s got all the shots and tricks but decides to get his head down and grind runs out.

Flintoff had some more words of praise for Kohli’ approach in the shorter format. “In the short-form of the game he just hits boundaries without looking like taking a risk. He’s in complete control. The other three I mentioned are very good players but Kohli is on a different planet.’

It maybe recalled here that Kohli did not have a good outing in England and managed just 134 runs in 10 innings.But Flintoff insists Kohli is good enough to rectify this record the next time he tours England. “It frustrates me when everyone says “he just does it in India, wait until he gets to England. That’s nonsense, he’s a fine player. When he comes to England the ball will nip around a bit and he’ll adapt his game accordingly.”

Admitting that he would have loved to at the Indian skipper, Flintoff said,”I would’ve loved to have a bowl at him but I honestly don’t know what his weaknesses are.”

