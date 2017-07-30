Virat Kohli is having ‘good time’ chilling by the pool in Sri Lanka; see pics

Virat Kohli spends some ‘good time’ with teammates. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli spends some ‘good time’ with teammates. (Source: Twitter)

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team on Saturday took 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka after they won the Galle Test by 304 runs. India are touring Sri Lanka for three Tests, 5 ODIs and a T20I and they began the campaign perfectly after clinching the win in first encounter. While India were clinical on the field they are now busy spending some “good time” off it. Indian skipper Virat on his social media handle, Twitter posted pictures with opener KL Rahul.

Though India stood on winning podium in this game, Rahul missed out on playing the first game after getting ruled out with viral fever. He, in fact, stayed back in Colombo before joining the team in Galle on Friday.

The posts was captioned, “Chilling by the pool. Good times. ✌️ @klrahul11”

Kohli has tasted success as captain especially in the longest format and his troops are carrying the same form in Sri Lanka as well. Earlier, in the Test match, India after batting first posted a mammoth total of 600 runs in the first innings. Opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed a career best 190 while Cheteshwar Pujara too scored 154.

The visitors then bowled out Sri Lanka for 291 but didn’t enforce the follow-on. Riding on Virat Kohli’s fascinating 17th Test ton, India scored 240/3 before declaring the innings and thus giving them a target of 550 runs. The hosts in reply, never looked comfortable and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals only to face a defeat by 304 runs. India will now play Sri Lanka in Colombo in second Test that is scheduled to begin from August 3.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd