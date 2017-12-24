Virat Kohli is destined to break all batting records in the years to come: Waqar Younis

Virat Kohli has scored three double centuries each in 2016 and 2017. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli has scored three double centuries each in 2016 and 2017. (Source: AP)

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has backed Indian skipper Virat Kohli to break all batting records in the years to come. Lauding Kohli for his supreme batting skills Waqar maintained Kohli will succeed because of his ability to remain fit and agile. Waqar’s comments are not surprising considering that Kohli has had a phenomenal season in 2016 and 2017. Virat Kohli has scored three double centuries each in 2016 and 2017.

“The way he is maintaining his fitness and the way he enjoys his game and focusses on his skill level, I think he is destined to break all batting records in the years to come,” PTI quoted Waqar saying. “The way I see it he should go on to achieve a lot of batting records,” Waqar added.

Comparing erstwhile greats Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, Waqar rated Sachin higher than Lara. “I played a lot against Tendulkar and he made his debut against us. Over the years I saw him become a thorough professional and I have not seen such a committed player. He was the best batsman I bowled to and it used to be a challenge.”

Shedding light on his captaincy reign, the 46-year-old said, “I always believe that unless you are disciplined particularly in cricket sense all your talent is off no use to your team.”

