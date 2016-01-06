Virat Kohli is cricketer of the year, lifetime honour for Syed Kirmani

Virat Kohli received the Polly Umrigar Trophy for Cricketer of the Year at the BCCI awards. ( Sources: PTI) Virat Kohli received the Polly Umrigar Trophy for Cricketer of the Year at the BCCI awards. ( Sources: PTI)

FORMER stumper Syed Kirmani was bestowed with the prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Indian cricket, while Test captain Virat Kohli bagged the Polly Umrigar Trophy for Cricketer of the Year in the BCCI awards night on Monday.

The 66-year-old former India cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad was presented the award by BCCI president president Shashank Manohar at the Cricket Board’s annual awards (2014-15 season) ceremony.

The coveted Polly Umrigar award was also handed over to Kohli by Manohar. Kirmani, who was also given the award of citation, trophy and Rs 25 lakh, took a mild dig at modern wicketkeepers when asked about the difference from his time to the present day. Kirmani, who was understudy to Farokh Engineer on successive visits to England in 1971 and 1974 before taking over as the No.1 gloveman, effected 198 dismissals in 88 Tests during the latter period of the famous Indian spin quartet.

Kohli said that the greatest moment of his career so far is the Test series in Australia, which India lost 0-2, but not before giving a tough fight to the hosts.

“It is important to start the year well and we were able to do so in Australia. I compliment the entire team. It was the greatest moment of my career so far and would probably remain so,” he said.

BCCI annual award winners:

Col. C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Syed Kirmani

Polly Umrigar Award (for Cricketer of the Year): Virat Kohli

Lala Amarnath Awards: Best all-rounder in the Ranji trophy, 2014-15: Jalaj Saxena, Madhya Pradesh (583 runs and 17 wickets from 8 games)

Best all-rounder in domestic limited-overs competitions, 2014-15: Deepak Hooda, Baroda

Madhavrao Scindia Awards for feats in Ranji Trophy, 2014-15: Highest run-getter: Robin Uthappa, Karnataka (912 runs from 11 games)

Highest wicket-takers: R Vinay Kumar, Karnataka (48 wickets from 10 games and Shardul Thakur, Mumbai (48 wickets from 10 games)

M A Chidambaram Trophy awards for 2014-15: Best under-23 cricketer: Almas Shaukat, Uttar Pradesh; Best under-19 cricketer: Anmolpreet Singh, Punjab

Best under-16 cricketer: Shubman Gill, Punjab; Best senior woman cricketer: Mithali Raj, Railways; Best junior woman cricketer: Devika Vaidya, Maharashtra

Best umpire in domestic cricket in 2014-15: O Nandan, Karnataka

Best overall performance in 2014-15: Karnataka State Cricket Association – 14 points

