Virat Kohli is being unreasonably targeted, says Anurag Thakur on coach-row

Former BCCI President Anurag Thakur said that Virat Kohli is being unreasonably targeted after Anil Kumble stepped down as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. Thakur also said that nobody raised any objection when Kumble was offered a one-year contract.

In an interview to PTI, Thakur said that the discussion on Kohli vs Kumble needs to stop as Kohli is being unreasonably targeted. He said, “Virat is being unreasonably targeted, I think this discussion should stop. Virat has the ability to take Indian cricket to new heights in the next 10 years. This is not the first time that a cricketer is being targeted. In the past too, captains and former captains have been targeted,”

He further said that the BCCI under him was more adept at handling these situations. “The previous BCCI set-up was more adept at handling such situations. People should give the Board credit that it honoured the Cricket Advisory Committee’s recommendation but also gave Kumble only a one-year contract so that the Board was free to take a call if there were to be any problems,” he explained.

“We never allowed such things to be leaked. When Kumble was offered a one-year contract, nobody said that they had any objection to it.”

He questioned the current leaders of the Board asking why this problem has arisen. He said, “In the 7-8 months of Kumble’s contract when we were in charge, nobody spoke of any problem between them (Kumble and Virat). Questions should be asked from those who are running the Board now as to how these circumstances have arisen.”

