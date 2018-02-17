Virat Kohli is an upgraded version of Sourav Ganguly: Virender Sehwag

Comparing Kohli’s aggression with Ganguly, Sehwag explained that under both the captains India has recorded incredible wins in foreign conditions. (Source: File) Comparing Kohli’s aggression with Ganguly, Sehwag explained that under both the captains India has recorded incredible wins in foreign conditions. (Source: File)

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has said that skipper Virat Kohli is an upgraded version of former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Comparing Kohli’s aggression with Ganguly, Sehwag explained that under both the captains India has recorded incredible wins in foreign conditions. Stating that Kohli is best captain in the world Sehwag maintained that he can become one of the best the world has ever seen.

“Kohli’s aggression can be compared with Ganguly. In fact, he is an upgraded version of Sourav Ganguly. Under Ganguly’s captaincy, we saw some incredible wins overseas and such has been the trend so far with Virat Kohli,” Sehwag said in a conversation on India TV.

“Kohli is the No.1 captain in terms of series wins. If we analyse the past eight series wins under his captaincy, we’ll find that he is one of the best captains we have ever seen,” he added.

However, Sehwag was quick to point out that Kohli needs more time to be judged at par with other greats of the game. “Having said that, I believe that we should not compare him with the best of previous captains. He needs more time and experience as captain to reach where the past skippers are. He has gained confidence with the captaincy. Unlike others, he has matured and has taken his individual game to the next level. He doesn’t take the pressure of captaincy. In fact, he has improved his game with the responsibility. He has brought the trend of fitness in the camp,” Sehwag said.

Applauding the mindset of the team, he said, “The fighting team is the power of captain Kohli and I strongly believe that this team can do wonders in England and Australia.”

“The best thing about Kohli’s captaincy is that he brings the best out of individuals. The day bowlers stop performing Kohli’s downfall will begin. His strength lies in the current bowling line-up,” Sehwag concluded by saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd