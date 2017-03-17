Virat Kohli is all set to come back, says Umesh Yadav

Virat Kohli left the field in pain on the opening day. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli left the field in pain on the opening day. (Source: PTI)

India speedster Umesh Yadav today said Virat Kohli is “fit to play”, assuaging fears over the injured captain’s participation in the remainder of the crucial third cricket Test against Australia in Ranchi.

“Bandage will obviously remain after an injury. But I think he’s fit to play. The way he’s practising at the nets it seems he’s all set to come back,” Yadav said when asked about Kohli’s injury after the second day’s play.

The host nation had heaved a sigh of relief last night when medical reports confirmed that there were no “serious concerns” with regards to Kohli’s shoulder injury.

Kohli could not field after landing awkwardly on his right shoulder while trying to save a boundary in the post-lunch session on day one of the match at Jharkhand State Cricket Association stadium.

Such was the impact that he had difficulty in standing up and was grimacing in pain. He had to be rushed out of the field immediately.

