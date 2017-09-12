Virat Kohli is ahead of Steve Smith in limited-overs cricket, says Michael Clarke

Virat Kohli is better than Steve Smith in ODI cricket, according to Michael Clarke. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli is better than Steve Smith in ODI cricket, according to Michael Clarke. (Source: AP)

India skipper Virat Kohli is better than rival Steve Smith in ODI cricket according to former Australian skipper, Michael Clarke. Ahead of the ODI series between India and Australia, Clarke also said that in Test cricket it is Steve Smith who is better Test batsman.

Speaking to the media, Clarke said, “In limited-overs cricket, I think Virat is ahead of Steve, but just by that much. Smith I believe is a better Test batsman.”

“I think over the next few days, everybody would want to speak about Steve Smith vs Virat Kohli but at the end of the day, it comes down to one thing, and that is the team that wins. It doesn’t matter who makes the runs – Kohli or Smith. At the end of the day, your job as a captain is to win.”, he added.

Comparing the two Clarke further said, “Another focal point besides their batting is their assessment as leaders. And honestly, at the moment, I think it’s very even at this stage of their careers. Two young captains, two very good players and they both continue to improve. Along with that, like I said, what’s important as a captain is that your team in winning. And at the moment, Kohli’s team is winning. Smith needs to find a way to crack that momentum early on in the series and needs to find a way for Australia to pick it again.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the Australian cricket teams and its preparation, Clarke said, “I think it’s time for the Australian team to really decide how they want to approach 2019 World Cup. The likes of Smith, David Warner, the support staff; they’ve got to work towards finding what is the right technique and style for these players.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App