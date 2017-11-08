#ParadisePapers
  • Virat Kohli is a great player with a great heart, says Pakistan’s Mohammad Irfan

Mohammad Irfan responded to Virat Kohli's comments on Breakfast with Champions, calling the Indian skipper a 'great player with a great heart'.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:November 8, 2017 3:36 pm
virat kohli, kohli, Mohammad Irfan, shoaib akhtar, breakfast with champions, cricket, sports news, indian express Mohammad Irfan praised Virat Kohli in a recent tweet. (Source: PTI)
A day after Virat Kohli praised Pakistan’s Mohammad Irfan on a show, the left-arm fast bowler responded saying that he hopes they play more often and called the Indian captain a player with a great heart.

Irfan responded to Kohli’s complements on Breakfast with Champions in a tweet saying, “What a gentleman @imVkohli is! Great player with a great heart. Prayers for you my friend. Hope that we play more often in grounds.”

The Indian skipper also praised former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. “I have never faced Shoaib Akhtar. But I have seen him in a game in Dambula against Pakistan. I got out. I couldn’t face him. He looked lethal. When I saw that, I realised what it would feel like after his ball hit the batsmen on the body.”

Akhtar said, “I was better off not bowling at all when #Kohli was batting.Jokes apart,he’s a gr8 batsman & bowling agnst him wud have been a gr8 contest.”

Kohli, who lead India to yet another series win over New Zealand on Tuesday, will hope to continue the winning run when India play Sri Lanka from November 16 in three-match Test series.

