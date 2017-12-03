Virat Kohli a great batsman but Sachin Tendulkar on another level, says Harbhajan Singh

Virat Kohli has so far scored 52 international hundreds while Sachin tendulkar holds the record of maximum ton with 100 to his name. (Source: Express Archive) Virat Kohli has so far scored 52 international hundreds while Sachin tendulkar holds the record of maximum ton with 100 to his name. (Source: Express Archive)

India captain Virat Kohli has been in sublime touch and has been a consistent performer with the willow this year. On Saturday, the right-hander notched up career’s 20th Test hundred as he remained unbeaten at 156 on day 1 of the third Test against Sri Lanka. Talking about Kohli, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly during Agenda Aaj Tak suggested that the right-hand batsman has the ability to win matches for the country on his own.

“When we used to go to Australia, there was a gut feeling Laxman and Harbhajan will defeat Australia on their own. Kohli gives me the same feeling,” Ganguly said at Agenda Aaj Tak.

Mentioning one of the incidents from his playing days, Ganguly recollected how he celebrated the Natwest Trophy win after taking off his shirt and went on to suggest that Kohli would do the same if he wins the World Cup 2019 in England.

“When we played, Indian cricket was different and the thinking was different and we had to take Indian cricket forward, when Dhoni came, he took it forward. Now during Virat’s time he had an established team and he had to take it even further. “The best thing about Indian cricket is that we have had different role-models in different eras. It has been a step by step growth and we have created champions in different generations. Kohli is the role model now.” “If Virat wins the World Cup in 2019, he will roam around Oxford Street with his shirt off. Mark my words,” joked Ganguly.

With 52 international hundreds to his name, Kohli is now reckoned to somebody who can surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most number of tons on the highest level.

“Don’t know if Virat can break Sachin’s records…I don’t compare two generations. But he has scored 52 and if he plays at this rate…he can reach Sachin’s record,” Ganguly said.

” I agree with Dada. You can’t compare two generations. Sachin was the trend-setter of our generation. He used to go out and win matches for India and we thought we will do that and I see that in Virat,” Laxman said.

Out of favour India spinner Harbhajan Singh suggested that comparing Sachin with any of the players would be unfair on the legend. The offie insisted that Kohli is a great batsman but Tendulkar was someone who was at “another level.”

“Sachin and Virat are different batsmen. It won’t be fair on Sachin. Nobody is like Sachin and there will never be another Tendulkar ever in world cricket. I’ve bowled to both batsmen and I feel getting Sachin out was impossible. “Virat is a great batsman, in great form and has been dominating for the past 4-5 years but I feel Tendulkar is on another level.”

“He was a 10,000 player (in terms of Test runs) before and now he is like a 20,000 player. He is doing what others have not done before,” Harbhajan said. “I feel Ganguly is the biggest-ever captain of India. He did a very good job to take the team here after the match-fixing scandal and all… Virat is only taking the legacy forward.”

Praising Virat’s ability to score runs and “hunger” to do well in every match, Harbhajan told, “Virat always had the hunger and any person who has the hunger, he doesn’t look back. He is a champion player and is a role-model for all young players. Virat is a great batsman, in great form and has been dominating for the past 4-5 years but I feel Tendulkar is on another level.”

Former India opener Aakash Chopra had a bit different opinion and suggested that Kohli would surpass Sachin’s records of maximum hundreds in ODI cricket.

“If we just talk about statistics, I feel Virat will overtake Sachin in terms of ODI tons. It was difficult for people to imagine someone can overtake what Sachin has done but Kohli has done that and he is setting an example for the team and the whole country. And his love for love for Test cricket will make youngsters love the longest format of the game,” Aakash Chopra also weighed in on the debate.

