Virat Kohli injury update: ‘Rehab is on,’ says Indian captain in video

Virat Kohli said that he is continuing to work on his rehab in a post that he made on his social media handles. It is the first time that the Indian captain has spoken since it was announced that a neck injury that he sustained during the IPL would be keeping him out of his scheduled stint with County side Surrey side in the month of June.

“Hey guys, lot of hard work going on, rehab is on, Just doing what I can do best, in whatever I am allowed to do at the moment,” he said in the video before giving a “shoutout” to his fans. Kohli is hoping to regain fitness for India’s tour of England that starts in the month of July and goes on till the September. He had struggled during India’s previous tour of the country with Kohli himself admitting on a number of occasions that it was one of the worse periods of his career. The Surrey stint was supposed to help him acclimatise to the country before the tour starts.

Hard work always pays off 👍💪 pic.twitter.com/NmhPOmhS2f — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 29 May 2018

While Kohli has been active on social media since news emerged of his injury but this is the first time he has spoken since then in a video. He had recently joined the thousands of tributes that went the way of his Royal Challengers Bangalore team mate and former South African captain AB de Villiers. “Wish you all the best in everything that you do my brother. You’ve changed the way batting was seen in the time you’ve played international cricket. My best wishes to you and your family for this amazing journey ahead,” he said. After that, he posted another image in the gym saying that he will be running, although he can’t do any weights.

