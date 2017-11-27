India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Record artist Virat Kohli hits fifth double ton

Virat Kohli has converted 75% of his 16 fifty-plus scores into hundreds in Tests, the best among all captains with a minimum of 10 centuries. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli has converted 75% of his 16 fifty-plus scores into hundreds in Tests, the best among all captains with a minimum of 10 centuries. (Source: PTI)

In the days that preluded the series, Sri Lanka’s coach Nic Pothas made an impassioned plea, rather than an instruction, to his boys: “Don’t be “infatuated” by the Indians”. He probably meant that they shouldn’t be disarmed by the perceptible superiority of their counterparts and stand flummoxed. But as series has unrolled, and assumed a purely one-sided dimension, his worst fears seem to have furiously unravelled, as the Sri Lankans betrayed the impression that they were genuinely “infatuated” by their opponents, especially throughout Virat Kohli’s 267-ball stay. They resembled a bunch of awe-struck young Kohli-devout than grisly combatants, who’d rather watch and soak in his stroke-play as long as they wanted rather than consign him to the dressing room, as if this was a maidan-walkabout in a West Delhi suburb.

To conclude that this must have been the least arduous of his five double hundreds is merely stretching a blatantly obvious point. From the moment he strode on and began traumatising the bowlers and the luxuriant grass-blades of this outfield, he looked surreally flawless and remarkably non-plussed—there weren’t those angry scowls or celebratory excesses—and the only person who seemed capable of plotting his exit on the ground, it was Kohli himself. He didn’t, until he stacked 213 of the most glorious runs, which combined with three other centuries from his peers, pulled India along to their sixth 600-plus total since December last year.

It’s the consummate ease with which he racked up those runs that make it difficult to breathe some context into. The strip of turf was demon-less, the bowling utmost most stingless, the conniving Rangana Herath aside. The fielding was, to take a considerate view, clumsy. His team had already hoarded 216 runs and surpassed Sri Lanka’s tally, when he came to bat. All these factors don’t press the case for a compelling, immortal narrative. The knock, then, should be entirely appreciated for his stroke-play, the veritable variety it offered.

Methodical assault

In several ways, it was identical to his recent hundred in Kolkata, where his mastery of improvisation shone as bright as the array of strokes. Over this weekend, he didn’t require any bit of methodical assault—the scoring pattern was uniform throughout—but the stroke-play was as dazzling, his oeuvre an imperceptible blend of orthodoxy and post-modernity (and not unconventional). Sample his cover-drives for orthodoxy. He may not look as effortless as Murali Vijay or Rohit Sharma, but there is a chiselled beauty of balance, alignment and symmetry. He might, with his pre-dominantly bottom-handed technique makes him a touch susceptible to outside edges or miscued-lofts when driving on the rise.

It could induce an uppish stroke to mid off or cover. Sri Lanka tried desperately in the initial stages. But he resisted the temptation and drove only when he was sure he could reach to the pitch of the ball. He did drive on the rise, but always in impeccable control, the snapping wrists keeping the ball down. If their intention was to frustrate him, they miserably failed and intermittently fed him with a generous dollop of over-pitched gifts. When they got wider, he would scrunch them behind the point—the whiplash square-drives. When they got into his body at length, he would just fleece them through the V, the bat-sticker glistening in the sun.

Any bit fuller into his body, he would unfurl the vigorous squat-flick of his, even the aerial variety of it, which was one of his most productive strokes of the day, with which he collected both his sixes of the day as well. Generally, in more challenging conditions, he would just splay it off the middle-stump, but here, with nonexistent lateral movement or reverse swing, he would nonchalantly shuffle across the stumps, sometimes taking one-two strides forward, and pick it from outside the off-stump with a violent twirl of his wrists.

Surprisingly, unlike most conventional batsmen, he doesn’t target the squarish gap. He powers it mostly between mid on and mid-wicket. Also, the bat doesn’t flip and turn in his hands as much as it did with Sachin Tendulkar, another prolific executor of the flick. The latter also didn’t do it with as much as dismissiveness as Kohli. Most often, Dasun Shanaka was at the receiving end, his friendly pace, giving his the extra-second to judge the length. Poor Shanaka, he made minor alterations to the length and line, but it made no difference to Kohli’s intentions, as if he was bent on wrecking the youngster’s confidence.

To a much quicker Suranga Lakamal, he just sashayed down the track and swatted him through cover, a more brutal version of a similar stroke Virender Sehwag used to play so regularly. Whereas the latter was more about timing and hand-eye coordination, Kohli’s was about power and wrists. It’s astonishing how his wrists are as powerful as it is supple.

But the most remarkable shot of his, for the sheer rarity-quotient, was an off-driven four off Dilruwan Perera, Sri Lanka’s most unremarkable bowler. It was just a good length delivery turning into him, the ones that he, or most would, look to turn for a single on the leg-side. But Kohli hung back, waited for it reach him, measured the bounce and smote it through the right of mid-off, with a straight bat. Like he was dealing with a medium-pacer on a bouncier surface—where these shots are employed more often. Then Kohli is in such a mindset and touch, where he can play inconceivable shots through inconceivable angles.

It’s all about his mindset, attests Pujara, with whom he hung around for 183 runs. “I think it’s his confidence and way he is batting, in last two three years, it would have been difficult for any other batsman to score with such strike rate,” he says. A strike rate of 79.77, which until recently, was standard in ODIs too. A strike-rate that left the Sri Lankans infatuated.

