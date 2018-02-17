Virat Kohli: India’s run machine continues to break records at will

Virat Kohli bagged his 28th man of the match award at Centurion on Friday which is the 3rd highest among Indians. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli bagged his 28th man of the match award at Centurion on Friday which is the 3rd highest among Indians. (Source: BCCI)

Virat Kohli is in a league of his own and his insatiable hunger for scoring runs is something that doesn’t seem like going anytime soon. His consistency and the phenomenal form in the past couple of years has drawn widespread applause and awe from fans and pundits across the cricketing fraternity. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly could not stop gushing over Kohli’s stunning batsmanship and said, “Three hundreds in six games, phenomenal player. 35 hundreds in 208 games and he still has 7-8 years of cricket left. What we have seen in the last three years of Virat Kohli, he is batting at another level,” Ganguly said to India Today. While scoring centuries has become easy for King Kohli one cannot ignore the mountain of interesting statistics that have sprung out of from each of them. On Friday, as the Indian skipper slammed his 35th ODI hundred we take a look at some of the records which have tumbled.

* With 558 runs in the series, Virat Kohli became the first batsman to surpass 500 runs in a bilateral ODI series.

*Virat Kohli is the second Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to score more than 500 runs in an ODI series.

*After slamming his 35th ton Virat Kohli now has 13 centuries as captain and is 2nd on the list of most hundreds scored by a captain.

*In the list of player with most number of international centuries, Virat Kohli is fifth on the list.

*Virat Kohli bagged his 28th man of the match award at Centurion on Friday which is the 3rd highest among Indians. He is behind Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar.

*Virat Kohli took his 100th ODI catch and he did it in 208 ODIs – least among Indian fielders.

*Virat Kohli’s tally of 558 runs at a Bradmanesque average of 198 means he has now scored most runs in an away bi-lateral ODI series and eclipsed Rohit Sharma’s tally of 441 runs in Australia in 2015/16.

*With 3 centuries in the bilateral series, Virat Kohli equalled Kevin Pietersen’s record set in 2005.

*Virat Kohli s also the fastest to reach 9500 runs in ODIs. He took just 200 innnings.

*Virat Kohli is also the quickest to reach 17000 international runs (363 innings)

*Virat Kohli’s average of 58.1 is the highest among players who have scored more than 2000 ODI runs

