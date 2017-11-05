Virat Kohli: India’s run-machine continues to break records at will

Virat Kohli has been performing brilliantly during this year and rewriting history books at will as he breaks one record after the other. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli has been performing brilliantly during this year and rewriting history books at will as he breaks one record after the other. (Source: PTI)

Virat Kohli and his undying hunger to succeed go hand in glove and this phenomenon does not seem like stopping anytime soon. Record books would be almost empty without Kohli in them. Be it Test cricket or ODI or even T20’s, King Kohli has left his imprint on all three formats and has dominated everywhere. In a career spanning over nine years, Kohli has been performing brilliantly and rewriting cricketing records at will. On Sunday, as India’s premier batsman turns 29, we take a look at the slew of records which he has broken in the past one year which will be always be etched in our memory.

Firstly, let’s take a look as to how Kohli has fared since the beginning of this year (2017).

Format Innings Runs Highest Average 100’s Test 11 449 204 44.93 2 ODI 26 1460 131 76.84 6 T20I 9 286 82 40.83 0

The rate at which Virat Kohli has broken records has been nothing but an awesome phenomenon. Now here is a lowdown of the mind-boggling numbers which will surely blow your mind.

In the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, Kohli scaled the peak of 9000 runs. But most importantly he did it in 194 innings which is the fastest till date. In the same match, he hit his 32nd ODI hundred which means he leapfrog Ricky Ponting’s tally of 31 to become the man with the second most centuries in 50-over cricket. Only Sachin Tendulkar is ahead of him with 49 centuries.

While hundreds in the series against the Kiwis helped him regain the No.1 ranking for batsmen in ODIs it also propelled him to the top of the charts for most runs scored in 2017. His tally of 1,460 runs this year is also the highest by any captain ever in a calendar year

Kohli added yet another feather to his cap when he reached 1000 ODI runs against New Zealand in just 17 innings bettering Dean Jones’ 19. With his last hundred against New Zealand, skipper Kohli became the second Indian captain, after Sourav Ganguly (11), to post 10 centuries in ODI. His six hundreds this calendar year is also the most by an Indian captain.

After India defeated Australia in the first ODI in Chennai, Kohli added another record to his name as he surpassed MS Dhoni’s tally of leading India to 10 consecutive wins across all formats.

Virat Kohli became the fastest to score 1,000 runs as an ODI captain in January 2017.

In December 2016, the India skipper held the distinction of becoming the only batsman in the history of cricket to have an average of more than 50 in all three formats.

Under the leadership of Kohli, India have won 19 Test matches out of the 29 they have played. Noticeably, he has also captained India to their most number of consecutive series victories in Test cricket.

As captain, Kohli is also the 5th fastest to reach 10 Test match hundreds in 44 innings.

Kohli is the first batsman to score 4 double-centuries in 4 consecutive Test series.

The Delhi-lad is also the first Indian skipper to slam three double-hundreds in a single calendar year.

India were unbeaten in 18 Test matches under Kohli, the longest unbeaten run they have ever enjoyed.

However, King Kohli also has a spot of blemish as he scored a golden duck in the second T20I against Australia in Guwahati. Incidentally, this was his first-ever duck in the T20Is. Prior to this Kohli batted 47 innings in 51 matches without getting out for zero.

One of the most gifted batsmen of his generation, Kohli still has a long way to go. However, if he continues to play for a span of another 8-10 years then the birthday boy will surely go down as one of the greatest of all time, breaking many more records in the process.

