Virat Kohli slams 5th double hundred as captain in Test cricket

By: Express Web Desk | Published: November 26, 2017 3:20 pm
Virat Kohli slammed the fifth double hundred of his career as India took firm control of the second Test against Sri Lanka on the third day in Nagpur. Kohli, who had brought up his hundred during the first session, was in an aggressive mood right from the onset on Sunday as he picked the gaps with ease and toyed around with the Lankan bowling. More to follow…

