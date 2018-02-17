Virat Kohli’s 35th ODI century sets up six-wicket win for India over South Africa

Virat Kohli celebrates his 35th ODI century for India. (BCCI Photo) Virat Kohli celebrates his 35th ODI century for India. (BCCI Photo)

South Africa knew that getting Virat Kohli out is very difficult. Throughout the series, the bowlers have struggled to stop runs or pick wickets against the Indian captain. Kohli was in no trouble again in the sixth and final ODI of the series against the Proteas, bringing up his 35th ODI century which led India to a eight-wicket win in Centurion and improved the series winning scoreline to 5-1 in favour of the visitors.

In an innings that was ridiculously good from the captain, he showed skill, confidence, and great strokeplay that set up his century. He reached their off just 82 balls and the 129-run unbeaten innings had 19 fours and two back-to-back sixes. Before the game, he had 429 runs in the ODI series but he ended with 558 runs, the most by a batsman in a bilateral ODI series.

The chase was set up by the bowlers, especially Shardul Thakur, who was playing his first game of the series. He took 4 for 52 while the wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav once again kept South Africa’s run-rate under check. They were eventually bowled out for a lowly 204 in 46.5 overs.

South Africa batsmen were the opposite of Kohli. On a pitch that looked good for batting, the Proteas never got going. Openers Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram got some edges at the start before the former fell to Shardul Thakur. Once AB de Villiers fell to Chahal, South Africa could never see score runs at a pace on this pitch, falling for a mediocre total.

