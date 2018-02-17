Virat Kohli’s 35th ODI century sets up six-wicket win for India over South Africa

South Africa knew that getting Virat Kohli out is very difficult. Throughout the series, the bowlers have struggled to stop runs or pick wickets against the Indian captain. Kohli was in no trouble again in the sixth and final ODI of the series against the Proteas, bringing up his 35th ODI century which led India to a eight-wicket win in Centurion and improved the series winning scoreline to 5-1 in favour of the visitors.
In an innings that was ridiculously good from the captain, he showed skill, confidence, and great strokeplay that set up his century. He reached their off just 82 balls and the 129-run unbeaten innings had 19 fours and two back-to-back sixes. Before the game, he had 429 runs in the ODI series but he ended with 558 runs, the most by a batsman in a bilateral ODI series.
The chase was set up by the bowlers, especially Shardul Thakur, who was playing his first game of the series. He took 4 for 52 while the wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav once again kept South Africa’s run-rate under check. They were eventually bowled out for a lowly 204 in 46.5 overs.
South Africa batsmen were the opposite of Kohli. On a pitch that looked good for batting, the Proteas never got going. Openers Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram got some edges at the start before the former fell to Shardul Thakur. Once AB de Villiers fell to Chahal, South Africa could never see score runs at a pace on this pitch, falling for a mediocre total.
- Feb 17, 2018 at 1:02 amThe strength of South Africa might have been depleted by the absence of few key players, but that does not take away the superb performance of the Indian team. The pitches were sporting in nature. The two Indian wrist spinners could fully expose the weaknesses of the Proteas in playing quality spin bowling. Shikhar did a tremendous in mending his technique to play short balls. Rohit could have done better with better application of mind. No praise is good enough for Virat Kohli. He has mastered the horizontal bat shots. We know he has been a run machine. Now, the machine seems to be an improved version. Scoring three centuries in a 6 match series in South Africa is simply unthinkable. Dhoni is just a shadow of his past in batting, but he is doing an excellent behind the stumps, and guiding the youngsters. Pandya has improved his bowling, but in batting he has to show consistency. The fast bowlers did a commendable . I must say this was the best moment as a cricket viewer.Reply
- Feb 17, 2018 at 12:49 ama big mistake in the article. The le should be "...century sets up EIGHT-wicket win for India....." and not SIX.Reply