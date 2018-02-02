  • Associate Sponsor
Virat ‘the greatest chaser’ Kohli: Twitter hails India captain

Virat Kohli scored his 33rd ODI century for India which also led his team to a six-wicket win over South Africa in the 1st ODI.

By: Express Web Desk | Durban | Published: February 2, 2018 12:36 am
virat kohli scores century Virat Kohli scored 33rd ODI century. (Reuters Photo)
Virat Kohli made the chase of 270 look  ridiculously easy as India won the game with six wickets and 27 balls to spare. In the first ODI against South Africa, Kohli made 112 runs for India as their first ever ODI in Durban over South Africa. This was his 33rd century in ODIs and 20th while chasing for India. Out of the 20 centuries, 18 have come in wins. This win for India also ended the South Africa winning-streak at home which saw them win 17 ODIs in the period of close to two years.

Chasing 270, India lost Rohit Sharma early and Shikhar Dhawan was dimissed after a mix-up with Kohli. But Rahane joined the Indian captain and steered the ship. They gave South Africa bowlers no chances in the game and but India on the verge of victory. Rahane was dismissed for 79 and Kohli for 112 before MS Dhoni hit the winning runs.

Former cricketers and other stars praised Kohli as the ‘chase master’ and the ‘greatest chaser’ as he took India to another victory in ODIs. In the six-match ODI series, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

India and South Africa play the second ODI in Pretoria on Sunday.

