Virat ‘the greatest chaser’ Kohli: Twitter hails India captain

Virat Kohli scored 33rd ODI century. (Reuters Photo) Virat Kohli scored 33rd ODI century. (Reuters Photo)

Virat Kohli made the chase of 270 look ridiculously easy as India won the game with six wickets and 27 balls to spare. In the first ODI against South Africa, Kohli made 112 runs for India as their first ever ODI in Durban over South Africa. This was his 33rd century in ODIs and 20th while chasing for India. Out of the 20 centuries, 18 have come in wins. This win for India also ended the South Africa winning-streak at home which saw them win 17 ODIs in the period of close to two years.

Chasing 270, India lost Rohit Sharma early and Shikhar Dhawan was dimissed after a mix-up with Kohli. But Rahane joined the Indian captain and steered the ship. They gave South Africa bowlers no chances in the game and but India on the verge of victory. Rahane was dismissed for 79 and Kohli for 112 before MS Dhoni hit the winning runs.

Former cricketers and other stars praised Kohli as the ‘chase master’ and the ‘greatest chaser’ as he took India to another victory in ODIs. In the six-match ODI series, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

What a chaser, what an incredible player- Virat Kohli. A hundred​ in every country he has played. This one has made what looked a tricky chase look like a cakewalk.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/E9GuAVFq1Y — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 1 February 2018

Fabulous start to the series!! An all round effort in securing a big win. Another great century by the run machine, @imVkohli and a superb innings played by Ajju @ajinkyarahane88. Keep it up boys!@BCCI #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/uudgYEtl6k — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 1 February 2018

Congratulations India. Very well done. A great start to the series. Very happy for Rahane. #INDvSA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 1 February 2018

100 Number 33 for the Modern Master. King of chases Worldwide @imVkohli . India have cruised along #IndvSA — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 1 February 2018

He is at is again .. The Greatest chaser the game has ever seen .. #Fact #SAvIND @imVkohli — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 1 February 2018

The Chase Master is at it…again 😊🙌🏏 #SAvIND #Kohli — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 1 February 2018

Century for Virat Kohli. The India captain gets to three figures with two boundaries off Phehlukwayo. His 33rd century and India are now 248/2. They need just 22 from 9 overs #SAvIND#MomentumODIpic.twitter.com/Jd4tToI7aY — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) 1 February 2018

India and South Africa play the second ODI in Pretoria on Sunday.

