Virat Kohli should be banned from playing cricket for lifetime: KRK in Twitter rant

KRK took a dig at Virat Kohli and Co. for their dismal performance in the final against Pakistan. KRK took a dig at Virat Kohli and Co. for their dismal performance in the final against Pakistan.

Skipper Virat Kohli was removed by Mohammad Amir for five runs during India’s chase against Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at the Oval on Sunday. After winning the toss, Kohli asked Pakistan to bat first. Pakistan rode on Fakhar Zaman’s century to score mammoth 338 runs at the cost of 4 wickets.

Responding to India’s performance and Kohli’s early return to pavilion, Bollywood actor Kamaal Rashid Khan posted some aggressive tweets about Indian team and went on to say that Virat Kohli should be banned from playing the game for life.

2)Virat Kohli should be banned from playing cricket for lifetime for selling pride of 130Cr Indians to Pakistan. He shud be behind the bars. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) 18 June 2017

1)All the players of Indian team should be banned by govt from playing cricket coz they have sold themselves n pride of India. #IndVsPak — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) 18 June 2017

3) Govt should revoke recognition of #BCCIPvtLtd who is fooling 130Cr Indians along with players n making crores of rupees by fixing matches — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) 18 June 2017

4)Ppl should throw eggs n tomatoes on players at the airport, when they return from london coz they are real Deshdrohi, who sold themselves. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) 18 June 2017

5) You all fixers @imVkohli @YUVSTRONG12 @msdhoni shud stop fooling ppl n retire immediately if you ppl have even little shame #IndVsPak — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) 18 June 2017

6)I offer u all @YUVSTRONG12 @imVkohli @msdhoni @SDhawan25 roles in #Deshdrohi2 coz you are the real one. U can cheat 130Cr Indians easily. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) 18 June 2017

7) U all r idiots who think dat the players of #BCCIPvtLtd play for the country. They play only for their salary, fame n acording to script. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) 18 June 2017

India began their chase in the most dismal fashion when they lost Rohit Sharma for a duck in the very first over while captain Kohli in the fourth. Pakistan kept picking wickets at equal intervals and reduced India to 54/5 at one stage.

