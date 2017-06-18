Virat Kohli should be banned from playing cricket for lifetime: KRK in Twitter rant

Latest News
Skipper Virat Kohli was removed by Mohammad Amir for five runs during India's chase against Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at the Oval on Sunday. After winning the toss, Kohli asked Pakistan to bat first.

Virat Kohli, KRK, India vs Pakistan KRK took a dig at Virat Kohli and Co. for their dismal performance in the final against Pakistan.

Responding to India’s performance and Kohli’s early return to pavilion, Bollywood actor Kamaal Rashid Khan posted some aggressive tweets about Indian team and went on to say that Virat Kohli should be banned from playing the game for life.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

India began their chase in the most dismal fashion when they lost Rohit Sharma for a duck in the very first over while captain Kohli in the fourth. Pakistan kept picking wickets at equal intervals and reduced India to 54/5 at one stage.

