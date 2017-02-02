Virat Kohli’s reply stuns journalist: “Would you have asked such question if I had scored runs? Please enjoy the win”

Virat Kohli scored only 52 runs in the three T20I matches against England. Virat Kohli scored only 52 runs in the three T20I matches against England.

“Maine IPL mein batting ki thi as an opener. Char hundred banaye the. Tab kisi ne kuch nahi bola. Ab match mein run nahi banaye to problem ho gayi.” Virat Kohli’s reply to the journalist who asked him about his failure as an opening batsman surely received a reply that answered all his questions.

After India’s 75-run win over England in the third and final T20 international match in Bangalore, Kohli was at the press conference and gave a witty reply to the journalist who questioned his form as an opener.

He continued: “That time people were saying ‘oh! such a revelation.’ Now I don’t score in two innings. Focus on others as well. There are 10 other players in the team. If I do everything so what will the others do.”

Kohli has scored only 52 runs in the three matches as an opener against England.

He hailed India for the series one after being 1-0 in the three-match series. India wrapped up with a win in Bangalore in which Yuzvender Chahal starred by taking six wickets and MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina scored fifties.

“I am more happy about that (series) and not worried about my opening slot. If I had made 70 runs in two matches, would you have asked me this question. No, right? So just enjoy the series. It is a nice win for us,” he said.

India won the Test series against England 4-0, the ODI series 2-1 and the T20I series 2-1 complete a whitewash in all formats of the game.

